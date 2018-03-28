Food

Give matzo a makeover with chicken-fat matzo ball soup and sweet matzo brei pie

Chef Joel Gamoran is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite ways to cook with matzo for Passover. He shows us how to make a sweet matzo brei pie that's perfect for breakfast and traditional matzo ball soup with fresh vegetables and dill.

Brown Butter Matzo Brei Pie
Growing up my grandma would make us matzo brie every weekend, even when it wasn't Passover. This is my modernized version of her Sunday morning specialty.

Chicken Fat Matzo Ball Soup
I like to refer to matzo ball soup as "Jewish penicillin." It will cure everything from a cold to the blues. This is my mom's recipe and it tastes like childhood to me. It's deeply flavorful and incredibly comforting.

