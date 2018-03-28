Give matzo a makeover with chicken-fat matzo ball soup and sweet matzo brei pie

share tweet email

Chef Joel Gamoran is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite ways to cook with matzo for Passover. He shows us how to make a sweet matzo brei pie that's perfect for breakfast and traditional matzo ball soup with fresh vegetables and dill.

Growing up my grandma would make us matzo brie every weekend, even when it wasn't Passover. This is my modernized version of her Sunday morning specialty.

I like to refer to matzo ball soup as "Jewish penicillin." It will cure everything from a cold to the blues. This is my mom's recipe and it tastes like childhood to me. It's deeply flavorful and incredibly comforting.

If you like those matzo-filled recipes, you should also try these: