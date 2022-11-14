Matthew McConaughey shares an NFSW pic for National Pickle Day

Matthew McConaughey is celebrating National Pickle Day on Nov. 14 by sharing a nude throwback pic of himself on Instagram.

In the photo, the Oscar winner, 53, grins as he poses — without a stitch of clothes on — next to an open refrigerator while holding a jar of pickles.

"Pickled," McConaughey captioned the shot, adding the hashtag #nationalpickleday.

McConaughey's fans seem to "relish" the photo as much as the actor apparently loves pickles.

"Alright alright alright," wrote several fans, quoting McConaughey's famous line from the 1993 indie flick "Dazed and Confused."

"Bongo nights," joked another. The quip likely referred to McConaughey's infamous 1999 arrest on a noise complaint when police officers reportedly found the stoned actor playing a bongo drum naked at his Texas home.

Many more fans made flirty comments about the “True Detective” star’s naked pic.

"Hubba hubba," wrote one.

"You are HOT mess," commented another.

Matthew McConaughey, seen here fully clothed, delighted fans by posting a naked throwback pic of himself in honor of National Pickle Day. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The self-proclaimed "pickle expert" spoke about his love for the brined cucumbers on Twitter for last year's National Pickle Day.

While The “Dallas Buyers Club” star had a reputation for being a little wild in his youth, the actor is now a family man, sharing three kids — sons Levi, 14, and Livingston, who turns 10 next month — with his wife, Brazilian model Camila Alves.

In December 2021, McConaughey opened up to TODAY's Hoda Kotb about how much fatherhood means to him.

"Right now, the most important thing on my plate is fatherhood,” said the actor, adding, “You have children, you start thinking more about the future than I did before. My family is No. 1 for me right now.”

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey with their children (L-R) Vida, Livingston and Levi McConaughey, at the premiere of "Sing 2" in December 2021. Alex J. Berliner / AP

The same week, the actor told TODAY’s Willie Geist that he signed up to voice a character in the animated “Sing” franchise so that his kids could finally see one of their famous dad’s movies.

“I was kind of getting tired of me getting asked, and my kids getting asked, ‘What’s your favorite movie that your dad’s done? And they go, ‘We don’t know, we haven’t seen any,’” said McConaughey. “And I’m like, ‘I haven’t really made many they can see.’ What am I gonna do, sit them down in front of ‘True Detective,’ or maybe ‘Dallas Buyers Club?’ I’m gonna have a lot more questions than answers, right?”

McConaughey added that movies like “Sing” and “Sing 2,” which depict a troupe of animals participating in singing competitions, offer viewers of all ages a bit of happiness during dark times.

“It’s unfiltered joy, which, at this time, after the last two years and the time we’re in right now, it’s good news in the time of a lot of bad news,” McConaughey said. “The show says ‘Hey, keep dreaming personally. Believe in it. Your own dream, it’s out there.’”