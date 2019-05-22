Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 22, 2019, 10:04 PM UTC By Alyssa Newcomb

Guy Fieri's influence now spans from Flavortown all the way to Tinseltown.

On Wednesday, the celebrity chef was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where he was celebrated by his family, celebrity chefs and longtime pal Matthew McConaughey.

Restaurateur Guy Fieri poses with actor Matthew McConaughey, as he is honored with a star on Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

"In a business where you can be anyone you want to be, you’ve been you the whole time,” McConaughey told those gathered at the ceremony, reports People. “That ain’t easy. Congratulations.”

Fieri was joined by his parents, his wife Lori, and their sons Hunter, 22, and Ryder, 13. Food Network stars Scott Conant, Marc Murphy and Aarti Sequeira were also there to toast Fieri's accomplishment.

“Everybody that’s here, please recognize that in some way shape or form you had a part in this star happening,” Fieri said to the crowd. He added that he has the "coolest job in the world!"

Restaurateur Guy Fieri poses with his sons Hunter and Ryder, actor Matthew McConaughey and Kathleen Finch, Chief Lifestyle Brands Officer at Discovery, as he is honored with a star on Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

The past few years have been a wild ride for Fieri.

The celebrity chef, who is so instantly recognizable with his sunglasses and signature, spiky bleached hair that fans dress up as him for Halloween year after year, got his start with the major culinary players when he won "Food Network Star" in 2006.

Since then, Fieri has opened more than 63 restaurants, authored six cookbooks and hosts the long-running show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" on the Food Network.

Fieri is the third chef to ever receive the honor. He's in good company, too, joining fellow Food Network star Bobby Flay and world-famous restaurateur Wolfgang Puck.