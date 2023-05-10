Fire up the grill for steak kebabs and corn 'ribs'

Chef and author Matt Moore is dropping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of his favorite grilling recipes from his new cookbook "Butcher On The Block: Everyday Recipes, Stories, and Inspirations from Your Local Butcher and Beyond." He shows us how to make marinated sirloin steak skewers and corn "ribs" with Parmesan and parsley.

My grandfather would often use trimmings and other butcher cuts to make shish kebabs (skewers) and feed the family for Sunday lunch. While some folks use beef or lamb tenderloin, I argue it's completely unnecessary for this recipe. The more affordable sirloin provides plenty of tenderness and, dare I say, a bit more flavor and texture when cooked appropriately. Of course, a marinade is key here — up to 24 hours, if you can. But I've also turned out a great kebab that's only had half an hour to soak up the acidic and garlicky marinade.

Call it what you want, but a cob of corn sliced into four "ribs" happens to be one of my favorite summer sides. Fresh corn on the grill is synonymous with every backyard cookout and serving the corn in this manner ensures there's plenty to go around, and makes it fun to eat. The key is a sharp knife, a steady surface and some patience when it comes to slicing the ears of corn. After that, it's all about grilling these ribs over direct heat to get some smoky char and tender kernels. Instead of drizzling these with butter, I like to spread a light layer of mayo over the grilled corn. It's a sticky and savory base that captures the grated cheese and parsley. Give this a try the next time you want a fun spin on a classic.

