Serve up meat lover's pizza and steak bruschetta for game day

Author, chef and sports fan Matt Moore is joining us for the latest installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series. He's cooking up a couple of meaty recipes from his cookbook, "Serial Griller: Grillmaster Secrets for Flame-Cooked Perfection." He shows us how to make grilled rib-eye steak bruschetti with chimichurri and a cast-iron skillet pizza loaded with meat and cheese.

Yes, my friends, it's possible to have your steak and eat it, too. There's very little debate that the tenderloin is the most tender of all steaks, and perhaps some debate that rib-eye steaks have the most flavor. But did you know that the cap of the rib-eye, the spinalis dorsi, as it's referred to in proper anatomy, or calotte steak in French, is a one-two punch of flavor and tenderness that makes it one of the most prized steaks in the universe? If you are staring at a standard-cut rib-eye, the cap will be the portion of meat that literally circles the round shape over the fatty "eye" portion of the steak. Some butchers trim this entire portion whole, turning out a steak that's just over a foot long, about half a foot wide, and an inch or so in thickness. Others, like in this recipe, will trim this portion of a thick-cut rib-eye steak off, tying it together to form a mock filet for the grill. Whatever you do, be prepared to enjoy one of the most tender, flavorful cuts of meat that you will ever enjoy in your entire life! Because this is the holy grail of steaks, I like to treat it as simple as possible, with high heat, and a touch of salt to dry brine and finish. This is the steak worth pulling out that vintage bottle of wine to celebrate.

I'll probably never tire of waxing poetic about my love for cooking with cast iron. The truth is, I'll be able to bequeath a slew of cast-iron skillets, pots and pans after I pass on — along with recipes galore.

While always beloved in the South, cast-iron cooking is now celebrated worldwide, and its use continues to evolve from traditional fried chicken to new favorites, including pizza. The super-even conductivity of a cast-iron skillet makes it the perfect chance to skip delivery and make pizza night at home.

I've laid out a straightforward dough recipe that you can tackle, or you can save yourself some time by picking up a store-bought dough to make life a bit easier. Whatever your route, the technique of preheating the skillet prior to adding your ingredients and toppings will turn out a crispy, chewy crust that stands up well — especially in this meat lover's version where I procure whatever meats I can find from my local butcher shop.

