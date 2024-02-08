Matt Abdoo makes burnt end sandwiches and clam chowder for the big game

Chef, restaurateur and football super-fan Matt Abdoo is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to make two delicious dishes to celebrate the biggest game of the year. In honor of the competing teams, he's cooking up creamy clam chowder in a sourdough bread bowl for the San Francisco 49ers and smoky burnt ends sandwiches for the Kansas City Chiefs.

I love this recipe because not only is it one of the most recognized bites in barbecue, but it is undeniably delicious! The crispy, smoky bits of brisket burst with flavor, thanks to barbecue sauce and an all-purpose barbecue seasoning. Plus, I like enjoying burnt ends on a sandwich because it makes them even easier to eat while watching the Super Bowl.

This recipe reminds me of a family vacation to Fisherman's Wharf when we were kids. It's a quintessential San Francisco dish that is rich, creamy and warming. And the best part is being able to eat the bowl!

If you like those great game-day recipes, you should also try these: