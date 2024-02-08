Matt Abdoo makes burnt end sandwiches and clam chowder for the big game

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Celebrate Super Bowl Sunday with burnt end sandwiches and clam chowder in sourdough bread bowls.
By Matt Abdoo

Chef, restaurateur and football super-fan Matt Abdoo is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to make two delicious dishes to celebrate the biggest game of the year. In honor of the competing teams, he's cooking up creamy clam chowder in a sourdough bread bowl for the San Francisco 49ers and smoky burnt ends sandwiches for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City-Style Burnt End Sandwich
Kansas City-Style Burnt End Sandwich

Matt Abdoo

I love this recipe because not only is it one of the most recognized bites in barbecue, but it is undeniably delicious! The crispy, smoky bits of brisket burst with flavor, thanks to barbecue sauce and an all-purpose barbecue seasoning. Plus, I like enjoying burnt ends on a sandwich because it makes them even easier to eat while watching the Super Bowl.

Creamy Clam Chowder in a Sourdough Bread Bowl
Creamy Clam Chowder in a Sourdough Bread Bowl

Matt Abdoo

This recipe reminds me of a family vacation to Fisherman's Wharf when we were kids. It's a quintessential San Francisco dish that is rich, creamy and warming. And the best part is being able to eat the bowl!

Matt Abdoo

Matt Abdoo is the Executive Chef & Partner of Pig Beach BBQ restaurants in Brooklyn and Queens, New York, with new locations opening in West Palm Beach, Florida this winter and Louisville, Kentucky in spring 2022.

Today, Matt is a frequent guest chef on NBC’s TODAY, and often appears as a celebrity guest or judge on Food Network programs such as America’s Beat Bobby Flay, the Kitchen, Battle of the Brothers, Kitchen Crash, and more. Matt has also appeared on the Dr. Oz Show and DirecTV’s Fantasy Zone.