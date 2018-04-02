share tweet pin email

Chef, TV show host and cookbook author Giada De Laurentiis is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to make a few of her favorite, family-friendly recipes from her new book "Giada's Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita." She shows us how to make quick and easy, cheesy pasta and decadent salted dark chocolate brownies.

This is a family favorite in my house. It's easy, cheesy and decadent without being heavy.

Salted Dark Chocolate Chunk Brownies Aubrie Pick / Giada's Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 25 minutes Prep time: 10 minutes Servings: 8-10 Get the recipe

These brownies can be summed up in just three words: chocolate, chocolate and chocolate! The best part about them? You don't even have to get out the mixer.

