Massive fire that tore through Rachael Ray's New York home began in chimney

A fire that tore through celebrity chef Rachael Ray’s upstate New York home started in a fireplace chimney, state officials said Friday.

The state Office of Fire Prevention and Control said the Aug. 9 fire at the house in Lake Luzerne, N.Y., was accidental.

The blaze sent flames through the roof of the home, at the end of a private drive in a rural area about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Albany, New York.

More than a dozen local fire departments worked to put out the flames. No firefighters or anyone from the household was injured.

Ray had been filming two days a week from her home since April, with her husband working as the show’s cameraman and producer.

After officials released the cause of the blaze, the 51-year-old television personality posted her first personalized tweet since the fire, writing: "In last few mos. we lost our dog of 15 yrs (Isaboo, who died on May 19) and our home to fire.

In last few mos. we lost our dog of 15 yrs and our home to fire. This wk watching Dems, Republicans, Independents - Americans of all ages and a young man conquering a stutter, our hearts are filled again w love & hope. We are blessed to still have this nation to call home. — rachael ray (@rachaelray) August 21, 2020

"This wk watching Dems, Republicans, Independents - Americans of all ages and a young man conquering a stutter, our hearts are filled again w love & hope. We are blessed to still have this nation to call home."