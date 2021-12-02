IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mary McCartney throws a holiday party with bloody mary dip and chocolate bark

Keep holiday entertaining merry, bright and stress-free.

Mary McCartney shares holiday cocktail and snack recipes

Dec. 2, 202105:13
/ Source: TODAY
By Mary McCartney

Photographer, cookbook author and TV host Mary McCartney is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite easy entertaining recipes just in time for the holidays. She shows us how to make an effervescent raspberry-lime cocktail, bloody mary-inspired party dip with focaccia skewers and festive pistachio and strawberry dark chocolate bark.

Bloody Mary Dip with Focaccia Skewers
Discovery+
Get The Recipe

These inventive bites turn a classic bloody mary cocktail into a delectable appetizer. They're a refreshing departure from the usual party fare, are so fun to dip and they're vegan-friendly.

Jeweled Chocolate Bark Crunch
Discovery+
Get The Recipe

Roughly bashed salted pretzels and toasted hazelnuts are stirred into melted chocolate, then decorated with crushed freeze-dried red strawberries and green pistachios for extra color and flavor to complete this delicious, sweet treat.

Bright Spirit
Discovery+
Get The Recipe

This is a simple and straightforward cocktail, but it tastes so bright and festive. The sweet raspberry notes and tart lime mingle perfectly on the palate.

