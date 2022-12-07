IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Check everyone off your list with these 7 gifts from Target — starting at $10

Mary McCartney's vegan holidays include caponata pizza and no-cook raspberry tart

It's a plant-based holiday party with caponata flatbread, no-bake chocolate and raspberry tart, and a spicy cocktail.
/ Source: TODAY
By Mary McCartney

Cookbook author, photographer and television personality Mary McCartney is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite easy, vegan entertaining recipes for the holidays. She shows us how to make a flatbread with eggplant caponata topping, no-bake chocolate mousse tart with raspberries and her signature spicy vodka cocktail.

Skillet Flatbread Caponata Pizza
discovery+
Get The Recipe

Skillet Flatbread Caponata Pizza

Mary McCartney

This is a super speedy, perfect pizza using easy homemade flatbread. It's piled high with quick, Italian-inspired caponata and other glorious toppings.

No-Cook Chocolate and Raspberry Tart
discovery+
Get The Recipe

No-Cook Chocolate and Raspberry Tart

Mary McCartney

Look no further for the perfect holiday dessert. This is a picture-perfect, party-worthy, no-cook, no-fuss, decadent, divine, showstopping, make-ahead dessert. It has a crispy, chocolaty cookie base, delicious mousse filling, and it's topped with raspberries. It's indulgent but surprisingly light.

M's Kick Cocktail
discovery+
Get The Recipe

M's Kick Cocktail

Mary McCartney

This icy, spicy vodka cocktail is made in moments and guaranteed to kickstart a party! It's really quick and versatile, refreshing and colorful with a spicy kick from the pierced chili garnish.

If you like those festive recipes, you should also try these:

Bright Spirit
Discovery+
Get The Recipe

Bright Spirit

Mary McCartney
Bloody Mary Dip with Focaccia Skewers
Discovery+
Get The Recipe

Bloody Mary Dip with Focaccia Skewers

Mary McCartney
Mary McCartney