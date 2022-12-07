Mary McCartney's vegan holidays include caponata pizza and no-cook raspberry tart

Cookbook author, photographer and television personality Mary McCartney is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite easy, vegan entertaining recipes for the holidays. She shows us how to make a flatbread with eggplant caponata topping, no-bake chocolate mousse tart with raspberries and her signature spicy vodka cocktail.

This is a super speedy, perfect pizza using easy homemade flatbread. It's piled high with quick, Italian-inspired caponata and other glorious toppings.

Look no further for the perfect holiday dessert. This is a picture-perfect, party-worthy, no-cook, no-fuss, decadent, divine, showstopping, make-ahead dessert. It has a crispy, chocolaty cookie base, delicious mousse filling, and it's topped with raspberries. It's indulgent but surprisingly light.

This icy, spicy vodka cocktail is made in moments and guaranteed to kickstart a party! It's really quick and versatile, refreshing and colorful with a spicy kick from the pierced chili garnish.

