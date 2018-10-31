Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Country music singer-songwriter Martina McBride is in the TODAY kitchen mixing up a few of her favorite home-style recipes from her new cookbook "Martina's Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life." She shows us how to make her super comforting slow-cooker pot roast with gravy and creamy mashed potatoes (with a secret ingredient!).

"This recipe is my mom's specialty," says McBride. "She handed this recipe and method down to each of her kids. It tastes like home to me, and I make it for all the holidays in our house. I love how it fills my whole house with its delicious aroma!"

"Nothing beats a hearty helping of fluffy, creamy mashed potatoes for a comforting and delicious side dish."

