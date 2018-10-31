Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Kendra V. Lico

Chicken is an undisputed rock star when it comes to make-ahead meals and leftovers. Whether it's roasted, baked or simply grilled, chicken is a healthy option that adds flavor and protein to many meals and helps save time in the kitchen.

Country music legend Martina McBride sings the praises of this versatile ingredient in her new cookbook "Martina's Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life." Her book features all kinds of tasty chicken recipes from tacos to soups to sandwiches.

She's dropping by the TODAY kitchen to share three of her favorite chicken recipes to help make meal planning easy, quick and delicious. She shows us how to make perfectly grilled juicy chicken breasts and then how to use them for Southwestern chicken panini and creamy chicken tortilla soup.

"There's a reason why grilled chicken is a staple on my dinner table. It's easy to make, a crowd-pleaser and leftovers can be turned into a variety of different dishes," says McBride.

"What's not to love about delicious and delightful things pressed between two slices of bread? If you want a yummy, rich, spicy, cheesy, toasted sandwich, this is one I highly recommend."

"Flavorful and delicious, this is a creamy, comforting version of the classic. Make it spicier by adding more jalapeño or smokier with chipotle chili powder in place of the regular chili powder."