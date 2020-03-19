Martha Stewart whips up a soothing tea and her favorite healthy green juice

Martha Stewart joins TODAY live from her very own kitchen at home to share a few of her favorite recipes that will help calm and nourish the body and mind. She makes a soothing tea with fresh ginger and lemon, a green juice loaded with fresh veggies and a fluffy baked potato that's comforting and nutritious.

If you have a sore throat and are feeling run down, start your morning with this warming tea. Ginger is known for its many health benefits, plus it helps soothes sore throats, strengthens immunity and, most importantly now, relieves stress!

"It is so, so good for your throat," she told Savannah Guthrie this morning, who is co-anchoring TODAY from her basement for precautionary reasons after feeling a bit of a sore throat.

Green juice drenches your body in a variety of plant nutrients. And the benefits from consuming healthy produce are endless: Besides giving me glowing skin and increased energy, this easy recipe also helps strengthen the immune system.

LauriPatterson / Getty Images

Baked potatoes aren't just easy to make, they're incredibly comforting. Both sweet and russet potatoes boast a healthy amount of vitamin C, too. You can keep it healthy by topping your potato with veggies like broccoli and a little cheddar cheese, but I enjoy mine with a dollop of sour cream or creme fraiche and bacon.

Get the recipe here.