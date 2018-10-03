Martha Stewart tells Al Roker why her daughter won't leave her alone with her kids

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

In the seventh installment of Al Roker's original series "COLD CUTS," Al welcomes legendary domestic guru, television personality (alongside Snoop Dogg!), mother, grandmother, former model, masterful selfie taker and total comedic genius: Martha Stewart!

Martha crafts a sandwich with Iberian ham (that's jamón ibérico for all the fancy folks out there), red pepper mayo (her secret sauce!), Dijon mustard, mozzarella and baby romaine lettuce on a brioche bun, all while discussing why she likes being a grandmother more than being a mother, how she remained positive during her legal struggles ... plus, everything she's learned about rap music (specifically the Compton scene) and cannabis from Snoop.

Al is piling on the meats and piling on the questions — and, quite honestly, can't control his laughter around Martha.

There's a new episode of "COLD CUTS" every other Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET on TODAY's YouTube channel. For more great episodes, be sure to subscribe here.

If you can get your hands on Iberian ham ($$$), Martha's sandwich is a must. If not, make her famous grilled cheese with mayo!