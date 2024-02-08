Martha Stewart's Super Bowl spread: Wings, pigs in a blanket, guacamole and more

Martha Stewart is ready to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday! The entertaining expert, television personality and media mogul has prepared an unbeatable spread to serve for the big game. From wings to dips to drinks, she's got us covered. She demonstrates how to prepare baked Sriracha wings, ginger-scallion chicken wings, honey mustard-glazed pigs in a blanket, fresh guac with homemade tortilla chips, and San Francisco- and Kansas City-inspired cocktails to wash it all down.

Classic hot wings get an update thanks to Sriracha. The Thai-style, vinegar-chile sauce adds just enough of a twist to feel fresh while staying true to all the beloved characteristics of the addictive game day staple.

You only need five ingredients to make these amazing ginger-scallion wings. I recommend buying whole wings with the tips intact. Besides making a better presentation, the tips give you something to hold onto while eating the wings and they turn wonderfully crunchy in the oven (for the last bite).

Pigs in blankets are a crowd-pleasing appetizer for all kinds of parties. My secret to making this classic finger food extra irresistible? Brush the puff pastry with honey mustard before baking. Use any fully cooked sausage, such as frankfurters, andouille or chicken sausages, and serve with more honey mustard or whole-grain mustard for a grown-up kick.

Hard-boiled eggs make a surprisingly delicious addition to Martha's go-to guacamole. Serving it with warm, salty, crispy tortilla chips makes it even better.

This cocktail takes elements from both the classic martini and Manhattan cocktails. The result is a nuanced and aromatic drink that feels oh-so sophisticated. Since they're quick to shake up and serve, they're great for easy entertaining.

With notes of citrus and a slight sweetness, this refreshing sipper is a delightfully effervescent addition to any celebration or gathering.

