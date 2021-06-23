Martha Stewart shares her ultimate hot dog recipe — with 1 surprising ingredient

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Stewart has been known to think outside the bun when it comes to condiments.

Martha Stewart talks about her new show 'Down and Dirty' (and grills hot dogs)

June 23, 202105:34
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Hot dog! Martha Stewart sure likes to pile on the toppings on her ideal frankfurter.

The domestic doyenne, whose new show “Martha Gets Down and Dirty” premieres July 1 on Discovery+, joined TODAY on Wednesday to discuss how to grill hot dogs and sausages, as well as clue us in on the toppings she puts on her own franks.

Stewart was set up at a grill outside her house with hot dogs and sausages, with a table of condiments beside it.

"Describe how you would prepare your perfect hot dog," Hoda asked. "What are your condiments? What do you like on yours?"

Stewart grabbed a hot dog in a buttered bun and began adding toppings, including Dijon mustard and relish.

"Do you know I have a hot dog at every hot dog stand? It’s called a 'Martha Dog,'" she said while naming restaurants that offered the item and continuing to add condiments like sauerkraut, dill pickles and even bacon to her frankfurter, creating a volcano of flavor.

So, if you’re keeping score at home, Stewart is a sucker for a hot dog topped with Dijon mustard, relish, sauerkraut, dill pickles and bacon.

Stewart, of course, has been known to think outside the bun when it comes to condiments and ingredients.

She uses mayonnaise to make a memorable grilled cheese sandwich and surprised fans by using mashed potato to whip up cinnamon rolls.

Stewart also has a simple hack for when you can no longer get all the mustard out of a jar, encouraging people to add in some olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper and a shallot to create a salad dressing. Whether she'd add that to a hot dog, though, remains a mystery.

Drew Weisholtz

