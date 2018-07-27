Up your chicken wing game with 4 recipes from Martha Stewart

share tweet pin email

Whether you like them spicy or sweet and sticky, these four chicken wing recipes from Martha Stewart are guaranteed to be a hit at your next party.

Chicken wings don't have to be complicated. They're so versatile that with just a few ingredients you can transform their flavor.

Martha Stewart

If you love them spicy, go for Martha's Buffalo chicken wings. For a zesty take, try her ginger-scallion wings. If you like them sweet and sticky, you'll love her miso-honey chicken wings. Want something different and unexpected? Martha's tandoori chicken wings are for you. Or make all four versions to feed a crowd. There won't be any leftovers, trust us.

You can't go wrong with this classic version of Buffalo chicken wings. They're a crowd-pleasing dish for any get together, and especially great for a Super Bowl party.

Martha's top chicken wing tip: "Buy whole wings, with the tips intact. Besides making a better presentation, the tips give you something to hold onto while eating the wings, and they turn wonderfully crunchy in the oven (for the last bite)."

You only need 5 ingredients for Martha's amazing ginger-scallion wings.

Marinating chicken wings in a yogurt and spice mixture makes them super tender and flavorful. Broil them until crispy, then glaze with mango chutney for the perfect finishing touch.

This post was originally published on Sept. 30, 2015.