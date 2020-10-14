Martha Stewart shares 3 of her very best, super decadent cake recipes

The one and only Martha Stewart is stopping by the TODAY to share three of her favorite cake recipes from her new cookbook "Martha Stewart's Cake Perfection: 100+ Recipes for the Sweet Classic, from Simple to Stunning: A Baking Book." She shows us how to make her light-as-air Lemon Mousse Cake, eye-catching Chocolate-and-Vanilla Zebra Cake and over-the-top Mile High Salted-Caramel Chocolate Cake.

Lemon and meringue make one of the all-time great culinary duos. Here, they’re whipped up into a light-as-air cake. A Swiss meringue frosting is piped on and then toasted for a golden hue, to highlight its sensuous curves. A big pile of raspberries on top looks as if it’s keeping the whole creation from floating away.

A wild streak runs through this dessert beneath a coating of rich chocolate frosting. Cut a slice and reveal zebra-like stripes of vanilla and chocolate cake. It’s a surprisingly easy trick to pull off — simply alternate spoonfuls of batter in the center of the pan and create concentric rings.

Truly, madly and deeply chocolate: Pools of rich salted caramel separate layers of chocolate cake, which are then swathed with dark chocolate frosting and sprinkled with flaky salt. Prep the wondrous cake layers and caramel up to three days before assembling (chilling actually improves the texture for stacking), so you can make it look effortless.

