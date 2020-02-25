When it comes to her recipes, Martha Stewart is known for maintaining high standards and using only the finest of ingredients.

But, occasionally, the multitalented businesswoman likes to indulge in some pretty common foods.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Stewart revealed her surprisingly low-brow, occasional snack of choice.

“My guilty pleasure — single slices of American cheese,” the TV personality told Us Weekly when she was asked to name her favorite "cheat" food.

Processed cheese?! While this might surprise some of Stewart's fans, it's actually not the first time she's declared her love for the smooth-melting cheese.

"My guilty pleasure is not at all interesting: It's a spoon of really good organic peanut butter, or a slice of American cheese from my housekeeper’s drawer," she shared in a 2017 interview with Town & Country. "I steal American slices sometimes — in the plastic, it’s so horrible. But it’s such a good snack."

Stewart's confession seems to contradict her usual diet as she's previously stated she tries to "avoid foods that are synthetic and overly processed.” To many, American isn't even considered real cheese and is often referred to as a pasteurized cheese product.

Stewart has previously shared some other rather unique items she enjoys snacking on.

When she appeared on "COLD CUTS with Al Roker," Stewart disclosed that she loves to snack on liverwurst — particularly the kind that's so squishy it comes in a tube. And in 2017, she shared that she loves to pack hard-boiled eggs ... as a plane snack!

"My hard-boiled eggs are just so much better than any eggs on the plane,” she told The New York Times. “They’re from my own chickens. I take them for everybody I’m traveling with.”

Even if we had to be stuck on a plane with a stinky snack, we still wouldn't mind sitting next to Martha.