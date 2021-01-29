IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These Martha Stewart-approved cinnamon rolls are made with … mashed potatoes?

The "lightest, fluffiest cinnamon rolls ever," according to Martha Stewart, have a pretty surprising ingredient.
Close up of cinnamon rolls
You say "potato," we say "cinnamon roll."Terri Peters
By Terri Peters

The secret to light and fluffy cinnamon rolls, according to Martha Stewart, is a lot of love and a little bit of … mashed potato. One medium russet potato, to be exact.

In a post from December, the Martha Stewart Instagram account shared a photo of a cinnamon roll recipe from food editor, Lauryn Tyrell, saying, "Meet your latest baking project: our lightest, fluffiest cinnamon rolls ever. The addition of mashed potatoes is our secret to its ultra-light texture."

In the recipe, published by Martha Stewart Living in 2018, an eight-ounce potato is peeled and cut into one-inch pieces. After boiling and mashing, the potato is added to a mixture of butter, milk, yeast, sugar egg, flour and salt to create the dough.

Then comes the rising.

When I attempted this intriguing recipe at home, I joked that you'd need to really sit down and plan the rising times into your schedule: There's an initial rise, followed by rolling the dough, adding a cinnamon and brown sugar filling and slicing the whole thing into beautiful cinnamon rolls.

These decadent cinnamon rolls were a labor of love — but well worth it.Terri Peters

Then, you guessed it, more rising: The rolls hang out for eight hours (overnight, in my case) in the refrigerator.

The next morning, I removed my rolls from the fridge and let them rise on the counter for another hour and a half. Finally, it was time to pop the potato-filled treats into a 350 F oven.

While the cinnamon rolls baked for about 30 minutes, I mixed up the cream cheese glaze included in the recipe. I'm gonna be honest: It was very hard to resist licking it right off the spatula while I waited for the rolls to finish baking.

After cooling and glazing the fresh, golden-brown rolls, the recipe recommended letting them sit for another 20 minutes: "This completes the cooking process and yields tender and airy, not gummy, buns," it reads.

While I couldn't really taste potato in the cinnamon rolls, the addition definitely changed up the texture.Terri Peters

For those keeping score at home, I was nearly 14 hours into the process at this point. Was it worth it? Absolutely.

The cinnamon rolls had a unique, subtly starchy flavor that I can only assume was the mashed potato's doing. The texture was light, almost crispy and flaky — again, thanks to the potato — with the butter and cinnamon-sugar filling caramelizing beautifully around the edges.

While they required a good amount of work in the kitchen, these rolls turned out to be a rewarding project. After all, any time I can work potatoes into my breakfast, that's a morning win for me.

Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.