Martha Stewart makes July 4th extra festive with DIY décor, recipes & more

share tweet email

Entertaining expert and design diva Martha Stewart is joining TODAY to share a few of her fabulous and festive ideas for fun Fourth of July festivities. She shows us how to make fruity sangria, adorable DIY napkin rings, patriotic mason jars and more.

DIY Pom-Pom Napkin Rings

This is such a fabulous "Good Thing"! Brighten your table with this idea inspired by two highlights of summer: flowers and fireworks. Use some beautiful blue and white linens, wrap around your utensils and add these fun pom-pom rings made with raffia and floral wire.

Get the full DIY here.

Summery Sangria

It's going to be a hot one on Wednesday, so you'll need to have some refreshing drinks for your guests. We have an incredible spread of different types of sangria in the magazine. Here is a festive red sangria, which we made with fresh grapefruit, lime, strawberries, sugar, vodka and Cointreau.

The liquor-soaked fruit can be made a day ahead; so no need to scramble the day of! At party time, set out chilled bottles of wine and cans of seltzer or citrus soda for a cold, fizzy finish.

Strawberry Gelée with Rosé Granita

This strawberry gelée is a great way to showcase those fresh strawberries from your garden or the farmer's market. To the refreshing berry gelée, add rosé granita — like frosé but better — and you'll wow your guests on the Fourth. Sprinkle some blueberries on the top as a finishing festive touch. So delicious!

Get the full recipe here.

Potato-Stamped Table Décor

Here's a quick way to add a decorative touch to a Fourth of July meal: star stamps made with cut potatoes. This project can be started and finished while the hot dogs are on the grill, so consider printing these festive stars on napkins, table runners or tablecloths. Such a fun and easy way to get your table firework-ready!

Get the full DIY here.

Patriotic Mason Jars

Mason jars are really easy to decorate and painting them white makes a great base. Take our pouncers from the Martha Stewart crafts line at Michaels, some festive colored paint and get creative! These are great to hold utensils, put fresh flowers in or hold decorations!

For more Fourth of July entertaining ideas pick up a copy of the July/August 2018 issue of Martha Stewart Living.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.