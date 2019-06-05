Get the latest from TODAY

/ Source: TODAY
By Martha Stewart

The one and only Martha Stewart is joining TODAY to celebrate the start of grilling season with recipes from her new cookbook "Martha Stewart's Grilling: 125+ Recipes for Gatherings Large and Small." She shows us how to make Korean-style short ribs, grilled chicken with spicy dressing and a grilled salmon salad with potatoes and snap peas.

Martha Stewart's Chicken with Green Chile Dressing
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Martha Stewart

I love this grilled chicken recipe because it is simple to prepare, cook and serve. The herbaceous and full-flavored dressing really brightens up the dish.

Martha Stewart's Grilled Korean-Style Short Ribs
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Martha Stewart

A flavorful marinade infuses these Korean-style short ribs with an irresistible blend of sweet and sour flavors. Serving the tender meat in crisp lettuce cups with crunchy veggies ensures that every bite is satisfying and delicious.

Martha Stewart's Salmon Salad with Sugar Snap Peas, Eggs and Potatoes
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Martha Stewart

Salmon is a wonderful fish to cook on the grill because it is less delicate than other varieties and won't fall apart. Pair the grilled fish with sweet snap peas and hearty potatoes for a healthy and satiating meal.

