The one and only Martha Stewart is joining TODAY to celebrate the start of grilling season with recipes from her new cookbook "Martha Stewart's Grilling: 125+ Recipes for Gatherings Large and Small." She shows us how to make Korean-style short ribs, grilled chicken with spicy dressing and a grilled salmon salad with potatoes and snap peas.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

I love this grilled chicken recipe because it is simple to prepare, cook and serve. The herbaceous and full-flavored dressing really brightens up the dish.

A flavorful marinade infuses these Korean-style short ribs with an irresistible blend of sweet and sour flavors. Serving the tender meat in crisp lettuce cups with crunchy veggies ensures that every bite is satisfying and delicious.

Salmon is a wonderful fish to cook on the grill because it is less delicate than other varieties and won't fall apart. Pair the grilled fish with sweet snap peas and hearty potatoes for a healthy and satiating meal.

If you like those great grilling recipes, you should also try these: