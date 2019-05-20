Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 20, 2019, 12:17 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Martha Stewart

Empress of entertaining Martha Stewart is celebrating the start of summer (soon!) with a classic New England-style clambake. She shows us how to make an easy stove-top clambake, strawberry-biscuit sheet cake and smoky lemon margaritas.

Adding the ingredients in the right order is the secret to this recipe's success; the ones that take longest to cook go in first. The optional layer of seaweed (available from most fishmongers) imparts a salty ocean essence and keeps the potatoes off the bottom of the pot.

In this strawberry shortcake that feeds a crowd, a tender biscuit cushions a cloud of lightly sweetened cream and a tumble of juiced-up berries.

Mix up a pitcher of this make-ahead margarita for a cookout. Mezcal, tequila's smoky cousin, gives the drink its signature flavor.

