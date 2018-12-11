Get the latest from TODAY
It's cookie swap season! Martha Stewart is stopping by TODAY to share her newest delicious and beautiful cookie creations from the December/January issue of Martha Stewart Living.
Watch all the TODAY anchors join in the fun of making Meyer-Lemon Shortbread Wreath Cookies, Chai Snowballs and String-Light Christmas-Tree Cookies.
But before the decorating commences, here are Martha's top cookie-swap tips:
- Avoid anything fragile that could break in transport.
- Avoid icings that could smudge.
- List nuts for any friends with allergies.
- Provide convenient packaging for the cookies.
- Supply decorative material to decorate the cookie boxes.
Almost too pretty to eat, these festive wreath-shaped shortbread cookies are infused with Meyer lemon and adorned with sugared rosemary and thyme.
While these powdery treats may resemble Mexican wedding cookies or Russian tea cakes, they have a decidedly different flavor, thanks to the chai-inspired combination of Darjeeling tea and warming spices in the batter.
'Tis the season to trim the tree — the sugar-cookie tree that is! Strands of melted white chocolate and a smattering of red candies mimic the appearance of Christmas lights, and a cookie star illuminates the top of each tree.
If you like those cute holiday treats, you should also try these: