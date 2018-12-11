Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Martha Stewart Living

It's cookie swap season! Martha Stewart is stopping by TODAY to share her newest delicious and beautiful cookie creations from the December/January issue of Martha Stewart Living.

Watch all the TODAY anchors join in the fun of making Meyer-Lemon Shortbread Wreath Cookies, Chai Snowballs and String-Light Christmas-Tree Cookies.

Ryan Liebe / Martha Stewart Living

But before the decorating commences, here are Martha's top cookie-swap tips:

Avoid anything fragile that could break in transport.

Avoid icings that could smudge.

List nuts for any friends with allergies.

Provide convenient packaging for the cookies.

Supply decorative material to decorate the cookie boxes.

Almost too pretty to eat, these festive wreath-shaped shortbread cookies are infused with Meyer lemon and adorned with sugared rosemary and thyme.

While these powdery treats may resemble Mexican wedding cookies or Russian tea cakes, they have a decidedly different flavor, thanks to the chai-inspired combination of Darjeeling tea and warming spices in the batter.

'Tis the season to trim the tree — the sugar-cookie tree that is! Strands of melted white chocolate and a smattering of red candies mimic the appearance of Christmas lights, and a cookie star illuminates the top of each tree.

