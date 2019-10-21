Sign up for our newsletter

Martha Stewart has taken on many roles in her life — from a model to a television host. And on Halloween, she can be anything she wants.

Just as Martha can throw the ultimate party with spooky snacks and demonic decorations, the domestic diva has proven to be a showstopper on All Hallows' Eve.

Really, would you expect anything less?

On her Instagram, Martha recently posted a few throwbacks of her favorite costumes from the covers of Martha Stewart magazine. It inspired us to take a trip down memory lane and source some dress-up inspiration from the queen of homemaking herself.

2018

Martha didn't specify what exactly this surreal costume was from last year's holiday but she certainly rocks the mystical contact lenses. She appears to be a blonde Cleopatra. Or is she Bo Derek? A White Walker?

Whatever it is, we're here for it.

2013

Do you dream of finally organizing that bedroom closet, making the perfect Thanksgiving feast or even meeting Snoop Dogg? "Fairy Grand-Martha" will gladly grant all those wishes.

Michael Buckner / Getty Images

In this costume, Martha wore a body suit surrounded by layers and layers of light pink tulle, Martha Stewart Living reported.

2011

When it comes to wordplay, Martha's imagination takes flight.

Meet Motha, the winged wonder.

"For this costume, featured in the 2011 special Halloween issue, I turned to the Insecta order Lepidoptera for inspiration," Martha wrote on her Instgram. "I’m 'Motha' dressed in a homemade cape with a faux-fur collar. My makeup includes feathered lashes with clip-art wings around the eyes and a platinum-blonde wig."

2009

Forget Max — Martha, Queen of the Wild Things, was a costume Martha wore on season five of "The Martha Stewart Show," according to Martha Stewart Living. The costume was inspired by Maurice Sendack's children's book, "Where the Wild Things Are."

Gary Gershoff / WireImage

For that year's issue of Martha Stewart Living magazine, Martha dressed up as something a bit more scary.

Given her love of horses, Martha posed as a “Ghostly Equestrienne” with her "dark but dear steed, Rutger."

"My cape made of taffeta combined with a top hat veiled with black netting complete this haunting look," Martha wrote on Instagram.

2007

"Here I am as 'Bad Martha,'" she said. "Remember this one? It’s my favorite 'glampire' look." Of course we remember, Martha. How could we forget?

On the back of the same 2007 Halloween issue of Martha Stewart, Martha showed off her good side as a gold-clad goddess.

2006

In 2006, Martha posed as a black cat (or maybe a panther?) with Bette Midler at Midler's annual New York Restoration Project Annual "Hulaween" party at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City. (Our invitation got lost in the mail.)

Shane Gritzinger / FilmMagic

2005

Martha's Jane of the Jungle costume, from the Edgar Rice Burrough's "Tarzan" series, is a hard one to forget for anyone who watched "The Martha Stewart Show." In 2005, Martha, dressed as the iconic jungle woman, swinging onto the stage on a vine.

New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

1998

Glamour and grace come naturally to Martha, whether she's picking vegetables from her garden at her Maine home to walking the red carpet with her many celebrity pals. But sometimes it's just fun to hang ten, like when she dressed up as a boogie boarder in 1998.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Gosh, we miss the '90s. But we're sure that whatever Martha has in store for us this year will steer us sharply off memory lane.