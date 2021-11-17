Martha Stewart reveals she doesn't like mugs — yes, mugs

Sure, there are bigger issues happening in the world, but we just wanted to take a brief moment to tell you about Martha Stewart’s problem with mugs.

Yes, mugs.

You know the ones — they hold warm beverages like coffee or occasionally mulled wine and generally make things slightly more bearable, especially in the winter months.

So you can imagine our surprise when it was brought to our attention on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" last week that Stewart, the master of all things home décor, said she doesn’t own a single mug.

It happened while Fallon was trying to pitch the business icon his own ideas, "Shark Tank"-style. His final pitch was a coffee mug that stirs itself, which she shot down.

"See, I don't like mugs," Stewart said. "I think mugs are sort of clumsy and ugly. I don't own a mug in my house. I have beautiful cups."

Fallon replied that they give her a mug every time she visits the show.

"I know," Stewart quipped. "I give them away."

Now, imagine our surprise since Stewart has also been appearing on TODAY for over 40 years (!) — and we’re extremely certain we’ve given her mugs, too. How is this the first time we’re hearing about this?

And another thing: How can the one cup (for adults) with a handle be clumsy? They're so easy to hold! That's their literal point!

Where do tea cups fall on this spectrum for her?

When did she decide to give up on mugs?

Was there a specific instance that cemented this opinion?

We obviously have some questions, Martha. Please give us a call.