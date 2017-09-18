Martha Stewart revealed her true feelings about pumpkin spice

share tweet pin email

In case you didn't know, it's mid-September. Which means it's not even fall yet. Four days to go, folks.

And yet, somehow, we're already deep into pumpkin spice season. Pumpkin spice coffee was already back on shelves in the beginning of August and we're even using pumpkin spice on our skin. And with cold season coming through, we're sucking on pumpkin spice cough drops.

The one upside is that around this time every year, celebrities use their platform to speak out against this pre-autumnal atrocity.

Last year, it was Anthony Bourdain.

"Who's eating this stuff?" Bourdain asked in an interview with Willie Geist. "Is there some vast demographic of pumpkin-crazed, you know, people hanging outside of, what the pumpkin outlet is, like a methadone clinic, waiting for it to open up so they can get their pumpkin spice?"

And this year, it's Martha Stewart. The domestic diva may have infinite ways to creatively carve a pumpkin, but if she could, she'd carve the flavor out of the world forever.

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, one fan wanted to know if Stewart finds the food fad "delicious or for basic bitches only?"

Without hesitation, she said, "The latter."

So, that's it. It's been settled. If Martha says pumpkin spice is for basic bitches only, then it's for basic bitches only. And if she says to slather mayo instead of butter on the outside of your grilled cheese, you slather mayo on the outside of your grilled cheese.

But honestly, if you're still a big pumpkin spice devotee after all of this hate, more power to you. You're not a fair-weather fan ... you're a fall-weather fan, and I respect that.