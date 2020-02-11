Martha Stewart makes sweet, edible gifts for Valentine's Day

Martha Stewart is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite Valentine's Day treat recipes that make great homemade gifts. She shows us how to prepare sweet chocolate and peanut butter cups, rich hot chocolate and caramel chocolate truffles.

These homemade cups taste just like the beloved classic confection. Velvety chocolate enrobes creamy peanut butter in a perfectly sized two-bite treat.

Nothing warms you from the inside out quite like a cup of rich, creamy hot cocoa on a chilly day. This perfectly chocolaty recipe is one of my favorites.

These truffles are inspired by brigadeiros, a confection popular throughout Brazil. Here, the traditional chocolate sprinkles get swapped for a festive Valentine's color combo.

