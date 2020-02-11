Win a $500 Sephora gift card this Valentine's Day

Martha Stewart makes sweet, edible gifts for Valentine's Day

Nothing says "I love you" quite like homemade treats.

Martha Stewart's Valentine's Day treats: Peanut butter cups and more

Feb. 11, 202005:53

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite Valentine's Day treat recipes that make great homemade gifts. She shows us how to prepare sweet chocolate and peanut butter cups, rich hot chocolate and caramel chocolate truffles.

Martha Stewart's No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cups
Martha Stewart
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cups

Martha Stewart

These homemade cups taste just like the beloved classic confection. Velvety chocolate enrobes creamy peanut butter in a perfectly sized two-bite treat.

Martha Stewart's Favorite Hot Chocolate
Martha Stewart
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Favorite Hot Chocolate

Martha Stewart

Nothing warms you from the inside out quite like a cup of rich, creamy hot cocoa on a chilly day. This perfectly chocolaty recipe is one of my favorites.

Martha Stewart's Chocolate-Caramel Truffles
Martha Stewart
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Chocolate-Caramel Truffles

Martha Stewart

These truffles are inspired by brigadeiros, a confection popular throughout Brazil. Here, the traditional chocolate sprinkles get swapped for a festive Valentine's color combo.

If you like those Valentine's Day recipes, you should also try these:

Ravioli San Valentino
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Ravioli San Valentino

Andrew Carmellini
Long-Stem Strawberry Roses with White Chocolate Fondue
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Long-Stem Strawberry Roses with White Chocolate Fondue

Ryan Scott
Martha Stewart