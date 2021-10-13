IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Martha Stewart makes 3 fruit-filled fall desserts

Skillet cranberry cake, quince cobbler and apple-bourbon potpies are all on Martha's fall menu.

Martha Stewart makes apple pot pies, quince cobbler

Oct. 13, 202105:58
By Martha Stewart

Culinary connoisseur and media maven Martha Stewart is joining TODAY to share some seasonal fruit-filled recipes from her newest cookbook, "Martha Stewart's Fruit Desserts: 100+ Delicious Ways to Savor the Best of Every Season: A Baking Book." She shows us how to make sweet and tart cranberry skillet cake, rosy quince cobbler with fresh whipped cream and spiced apple and bourbon dessert potpies.

Martha Stewart's Apple-Bourbon Potpies
Martha Stewart's Apple-Bourbon Potpies

Individual apple pies topped with golden, flaky crust are the perfect finale for a cozy fall dinner. Store-bought puff pastry (all butter, please!) makes them easy; a boozy apple filling (we used bourbon, but another whiskey or even rum works, too) makes them totally decadent. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

Martha Stewart's Quince Cobbler
Martha Stewart's Quince Cobbler

Take the humble cobbler up a notch: Slices of quince are cooked in a warm bath of maple and vanilla until tender and sweet, then baked under mounds of cornmeal-spiked biscuit dough. An opening in the center of the topping lets steam escape and reveals the bubbling, rosy-hued filling.

Martha Stewart's Cranberry Skillet Cake
Martha Stewart's Cranberry Skillet Cake

This berry-studded cake is festive enough for the holiday table but comes together so easily, you can mix it up anytime. Pop it in the oven as you're sitting down for dinner. If you have leftovers, no one will judge you for digging in at breakfast the next day.

