Toughest critic yet? Martha Stewart signs on as regular judge on 'Chopped'

If anyone is prepared to bring order to a frenetic kitchen, it's the master of all things entertaining, food and organization. So, it's good news for the "Chopped" kitchen that Martha Stewart is joining its panel of judges next season.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Martha Stewart, founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc., smiles during the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. inaugural Gateway '17 conference in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Discovery Network announced Wednesday that Stewart will be joining the hit Food Network series, Variety reports. For those unfamiliar with the show, "Chopped" has its chef-testants create unique dishes from a basket of strange surprise ingredients under strict time restrictions. Let's just hope those baskets aren't filled with Stewart's least favorite ingredients, pumpkin spice-anything or truffle oil.

Our best advice to the competing chefs? Take a page from Martha's book: If you make a grilled cheese, make sure you put mayo on the outside before you cook it, and if you're hard-boiling eggs, take them off the heat the instant they come to a boil.

Many people are excited to witness the 76-year-old domestic diva rein in the kitchen chaos and taste some weird dishes.

"Chopped" and "Chopped Junior" judge Ted Allen shared how excited he is to have Stewart joining the panel:

So pleased and excited to have the one and only @MarthaStewart join our judging team on #Chopped! Iâve admired and loved her for years. @FoodNetwork https://t.co/JTXVAN2bxk — Ted Allen (@TheTedAllen) April 11, 2018

There was some speculation as to whether Stewart would be a "Chopped" special guest judge, as she was in 2015 for "Chopped Junior's" holiday shows. But Allen clarified she'd be in it for the long haul as a regular all season long.

One tweeter is so excited, he's ready to start a Stewart-centered religion:

Iâm not a spiritual man, but she is a goddess. — Yale Hollander (@YaleHollander) April 11, 2018

And we're sure this one would join said religion:

Omgggg legend — Daniel Cole (@bdanielcole) April 11, 2018

Some, however, aren't exactly welcoming the change with open arms:

Say it ainât so. @MarthaStewart will be a regular judge on #Chopped next season? Love Chopped but wonât be watching with her on the panel. — C David Kelly (@CDavidKelly) April 12, 2018

Others are hoping her VH1 co-host makes an appearance (aren't we all?):

yeah, you should ask her too bring 'Snoop' along — jarreaumanconcierge (@jarreauman) April 12, 2018

And now, most importantly, Stewart can drink to "Never Have I Ever" been a "Chopped" judge.