Richard Gere called neighbor Martha Stewart for cake after seeing her bake it on TODAY

As seen — er, baked — on TV!

Martha Stewart, who discussed her golden rules for cake-baking during a TODAY appearance on Wednesday, wound up delivering one of her cakes to her neighbor, actor Richard Gere, after he called her following her segment in which she showcased a trio of cakes.

Stewart, whose 97th book, “Martha Stewart’s Cake Perfection,” is out now, shared a video on Instagram of her toasting the meringue on her Lemon Mousse Cake that she demoed on Tuesday's show.

“Lightly toasting the delicious meringue ‘frosting’ on my favorite lemon curd layer cake- from our new cookbook, @Cake Perfection Our 97th book!!!" she captioned the clip.

Stewart then revealed that another cake cake she highlighted on the show was in high demand from one well-known neighbor: "Pretty Woman" star Gere, who she says called and asked her for her Mile-High Salted-Caramel Chocolate Cake.

"The recipes are mouthwatering and the cakes , beautiful ! As seen yesterday on @todayshow With @hodakotb and @carsondaly by the way the phone call was from my neighbor @richardgereofficial," she wrote.

"He is a neighbor and he wanted the chocolate caramel mile high cake- we took it over to him and his family after the show !"

Of course, not everyone can boast Martha Stewart as a neighbor or call up Gere to see if he'll spare a piece, so if you've got a hankering for the cake, you can just follow her recipe to satisfy that sweet tooth.