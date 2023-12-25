IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Get exclusive deals at over 40,000 online retailers with our Google Chrome plug-in

Martha Stewart makes her ultimate Christmas breakfast

Make Christmas morning magical with Martha Stewart's tried-and-true recipes.
Create your free profile or log in to save this article
/ Source: TODAY
By Martha Stewart

Cookbook author, television personality and all-around culinary icon Martha Stewart is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite recipes to celebrate Christmas morning. She shows us how to make fruit-studded bread pudding with sour lemon sauce, sweet and spicy candied bacon and her famous boozy eggnog.

Kris Kringle Bread Pudding
TODAY

Get The Recipe

Kris Kringle Bread Pudding

Martha Stewart

Topped with a sour lemon sauce, this light, fluffy bread pudding is flecked with orange zest and studded with dried fruits, including prunes and apricots. For a festive holiday gift, wrap each bowl in colorful cellophane, then attach a gift card that includes instructions for serving and storing the pudding.

Martha Stewart's Candied Bacon
TODAY

Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Candied Bacon

Martha Stewart

This brunch favorite is sweet, savory and a little spicy. The brown sugar and cayenne add multidimensional flavor and help cut the richness of the salty bacon.

Martha Stewart's Famous Eggnog
Helen Healey / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Famous Eggnog

Martha Stewart

When I published this recipe in my first book, "Entertaining," I wrote that this eggnog was "so rich it needs no accompaniment." This original recipe is made with plenty of bourbon, cognac, dark rum, heavy cream and a dozen eggs — good thing it serves a crowd.

If you like those festive holiday recipes, you should also try these:

Noël Nut Balls
Helen Healey / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Noël Nut Balls

Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart's Meyer-Lemon Shortbread Wreath Cookies
TODAY

Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Meyer-Lemon Shortbread Wreath Cookies

Martha Stewart Living
Martha Stewart