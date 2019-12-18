Martha Stewart burns Antoni Porowski in hilarious social media 'feud'

Martha Stewart may be the queen of the kitchen, but she's also famous for serving up a dish that requires no prep time: pure, hilarious snark.

"Queer Eye" culinary expert Antoni Porowski recently received a little shade from Stewart after he posted several photos on Instagram from her holiday party — and didn't tag Stewart. How dare he!

In one adorable photo, Porowski is cuddling with Stewart's two French bulldogs and two chow chows.

"With my clique at the Christmas party," he wrote, clearly omitting the esteemed host's name.

Another photo shows Porowski holding a bottle of champagne and petting a horse in Stewart's immaculate stable.

"Socializing at Christmas parties," he wrote.

After spotting the stable photo, Stewart decided she'd had enough of Porowski leaving her out.

"Dear antoni: this is @marthastewart48," she wrote, pulling a boss move by announcing herself from her personal Instagram account.

"You did not tag me on this photo of my stable nor the photo of my beautiful dogs Han, Qin , bete noir and creme brulee," she wrote. "We are bummed about that because you have so many followers and you are my Christmas cookies!!!"

It's unclear whether "you are my Christmas Cookies" is an endearing name Stewart has for Porowski, or if she simply meant that he also ate her Christmas cookies, adding yet another reason for Stewart to be mad about not being tagged.

Either way, Stewart's comment on the "Queer Eye" star's photo has already garnered 66 replies and over 2,500 likes. Looks like Team Martha is coming out in full force.

But Porowski has since realized the error of his ways.

"OMG," Porowski wrote in the Instagram comments. The Netflix star, who has 4.3 million followers, then quickly rectified the situation and tagged Stewart, who has 550,000 followers. She likely gained quite a few more after her hilarious putdown.

While her original snarky comment was spicy, Stewart did manage to end her message on a sweet note.

"You were nice not to post the forbidden scenes and we thank you!!!" she added.