Shake up your grilling routine with cheese-stuffed steak and grill fries

Food journalist and author Mark Bittman is joining the TODAY Food team to share two of his go-to grilling recipes from his new cookbook "How to Grill Everything: Simple Recipes for Great Flame-Cooked Food." He shows us how to make cheese-and-herb-stuffed flank steak and crispy grilled french fries.

"Stuffing steak is a little more work than a steak seasoned on the outside, but the only tricky part is slicing the steak in half with a very sharp knife along its length into two thin pieces."

"You may never bother with deep-fried potatoes again. The biggest problem is fitting them all on the grill. The skins crisp up nicely so don't bother to peel them. Serve the fries with a flavored mayonnaise or plain old ketchup."

