Cut down on cooking time with drop-biscuit ham sandwiches and skillet apple crisp

Former New York Times food columnist and best-selling author Mark Bittman is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite quick and easy recipes from his new cookbook, "How to Cook Everything Fast." He shows us how to make a no-bake apple crisp and drop biscuits with ham and fruity mostarda.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Since you're cooking the fruit separately from the topping, they don't have to be ready at the same time. That frees you up for using berries in spring, stone fruit in summer, pears or figs in fall, or even citrus in winter. Just remove the skillet from heat when the fruit is as soft and juicy as you like. Because you control the cooking of each component, there's always the perfect balance of juicy and crunchy. It's an ideal vehicle for ice cream.

The biscuits are bigger than bite size but smaller than standard biscuits so they're always crisp on the outside and tender inside. You can eat them for any meal but are especially good with scrambled eggs for breakfast or brunch. And they're fun snacks with drinks before dinner!

If you like those easy recipes, you should also try these: