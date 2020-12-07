Mario Lopez stars as Colonel Sanders in steamy Lifetime mini-movie

Things are about to get spicy over at Lifetime. Like, 11 herbs and spices kind of spicy.

That's because the network has paired up with KFC (yes, that KFC) for a fun, mini-movie that riffs on Lifetime's heated, melodramatic film slate and throws some chicken into the mix. Plus Mario Lopez.

"A Recipe for Seduction" stars Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders. Lifetime

The trailer for "A Recipe for Seduction" looks to be following classic fowl — er, foul — play storylines, with a wealthy family angling for the best match for their daughter, an upstart not-so-young cook (Lopez, as Colonel Harland Sanders), secrets and a knife — one very shiny, sharp knife.

You have to give the ad team over at KFC some credit: They've made lots of headlines over the past few years by recasting the Colonel with an unknown actor, then with Reba McEntire, the first woman to play the chicken chain's founder, and even Jason Alexander. But this might be there most ambitious effort to date.

In a news release, the network said the film was the channel's first custom branded content and will be part of Lifetime’s "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" lineup.

Is someone cooking chicken in here or is it just steamy? Lifetime

"Seduction" will premiere on Dec. 13 at 12 p.m. ET. Afterward, it'll be available at MyLifetime.com and is tied into a partnership with Uber Eats, where users will be able to get six free extra crispy chicken tenders when they order food valued at $20 or more from the chain.

Needless to say, people are squawking on social media about it all:

At @Arbys HQ: “Call Joe Don Baker and Tawny Kitaen. And tell the writer of ‘Loose Meat Tryst’ that his script is a go.” https://t.co/f741gBKBwv — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 7, 2020

"At @Arbys HQ: 'Call Joe Don Baker and Tawny Kitaen. And tell the writer of 'Loose Meat Tryst' that his script is a go," quipped comedian Patton Oswalt.

pretty sure when we asked for more Latinx representation we didn't mean Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders https://t.co/qM8pTxvtct — Gwen Aviles (@gwenfaviles) December 7, 2020

"pretty sure when we asked for more Latinx representation we didn't mean Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders," wrote journalist Gwen Aviles.

Didn’t have “KFC makes a movie” on my 2020 bingo card, but here we are.



What is happening https://t.co/HGifrnlHue — Ben Griswold ❄️ (@Babyl0n96) December 7, 2020

"Didn’t have 'KFC makes a movie' on my 2020 bingo card, but here we are. What is happening," asked self-described movie and cartoon connoisseur Ben Griswold.

What is happening is just what all of us feeling completely cooped up needed.