Mariah Carey, queen of Christmas, is giving away free McDonald's for the holidays

Mariah Carey is giving the gift of McDonald's this Christmas!

Carey, a longtime Mickey D’s fan, teamed up with the fast-food giant to develop the "Mariah Menu," which features some of her favorite McDonald’s items.

The Mariah Menu will run for 12 days starting Monday, Dec. 13. Each day, a different featured item on the menu will be free along with any $1 purchase on the McDonald’s app.

A different item will be featured each day on the Mariah Menu. Mc Donald's

"Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order. Mine is the Cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles,” Carey said in a press release. “Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald’s with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true.”

The queen of Christmas is coming to McDonald's! Mc Donald's

McDonald’s also noted in a statement that the Mariah’s Menu items will come in “festive packaging inspired by Mariah’s love for the holidays.”

Carey is the latest celebrity to team up with the fast-food chain as part of its Famous Orders initiative.

Rapper Saweetie partnered with McDonald’s earlier this year to create her own limited menu, complete with “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce. K-pop megastars BTS also recently collaborated with McDonald’s on a custom “BTS Meal," which appeared in McDonald’s restaurants across nearly 50 countries.

Reggaeton star J Balvin and rapper Travis Scott also collaborated with McDonald’s last year. Scott's custom meal, which included a quarter pounder burger with a Sprite and fries dipped in barbecue sauce, was so popular that it led to temporary ingredient shortages at some locations.

With her McDonald’s collaboration coming just in time for Christmas, Carey is continuing her bid for complete holiday domination. Last December, the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer launched a delivery-only cookie brand, Mariah’s Cookies, with cozy, festive flavors including Chocolate Chunk and White Chocolate Cranberry.