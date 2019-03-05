Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 5, 2019, 1:12 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Isaac Toups

Southern chef Isaac Toups is joining the TODAY Food team to share a a few of his favorite New Orleans-inspired recipes. He shows us how to make spicy barbecue shrimp and crispy chicken slider with collard greens.

New Orleans cuisine is all about big, bold taste. These shrimp bring the heat of classic NOLA flavors with zesty lemon, fiery hot sauce and aromatic garlic.

I love this recipe because it backs all the tastes of the South into one delicious sandwich. Crispy fried chicken, spicy butter sauce and collard greens satisfy all my Southern food cravings.

