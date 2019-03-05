Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
/ Source: TODAY
By Isaac Toups

Southern chef Isaac Toups is joining the TODAY Food team to share a a few of his favorite New Orleans-inspired recipes. He shows us how to make spicy barbecue shrimp and crispy chicken slider with collard greens.

New Orleans-Style Barbecue Shrimp
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

New Orleans-Style Barbecue Shrimp

Isaac Toups

New Orleans cuisine is all about big, bold taste. These shrimp bring the heat of classic NOLA flavors with zesty lemon, fiery hot sauce and aromatic garlic.

Fried Chicken Sliders with Sticky Collard Greens
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Fried Chicken Sliders with Sticky Collard Greens

Isaac Toups

I love this recipe because it backs all the tastes of the South into one delicious sandwich. Crispy fried chicken, spicy butter sauce and collard greens satisfy all my Southern food cravings.

If you like those Southern-style recipes, you should also try these:

Black Pepper Biscuits
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Black Pepper Biscuits

Jeremy Ford
Chicken and Andouille Sausage Gumbo
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chicken and Andouille Sausage Gumbo

Michael Gulotta
Isaac Toups