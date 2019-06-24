Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Marcus Samuelsson

Fried chicken is the perfect summer comfort food. It's great for serving at picnics, cookouts or any warm-weather get together because it's easy to eat, quick to prepare and an all around crowd-pleaser. Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Marcus Samuelsson is revealing the recipe for his famous fried yardbird and turns the leftovers into two other delicious dishes! He shows us how to fry up perfect crispy chicken, make barbecue chicken sandwiches and prepare an Asian-inspired chicken noodle soup.

Marcus Samuelsson's Fried Yardbird
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Marcus Samuelsson's Fried Yardbird

Marcus Samuelsson

The great New Orleans Chef Leah Chase said to Julia Child, "I don't care where you're from or who you are. There's nothing like a good piece of fried chicken." I couldn't agree more! My signature fried chicken is moist, crispy, flavorful and satisfying.

'BB Roo' Chicken Sandwiches
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

'BB Roo' Chicken Sandwiches

Marcus Samuelsson

This lunch favorite is just plain delicious. I love the barbecue feel you get from the tangy Red Stripe sauce and layers of texture from the crunchy slaw and crispy chicken.

Yardbird Soup
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Yardbird Soup

Marcus Samuelsson

I love this soup because it's full of flavor, easy to prepare and incorporates crunchy fried chicken for an unexpected textural surprise.

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these:

Lettuce Wraps with Chicken and Avocado Salad
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Lettuce Wraps with Chicken and Avocado Salad

Seamus Mullen
Classic Spaghetti Bolognese
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Classic Spaghetti Bolognese

Alex Guarnaschelli
Marcus Samuelsson