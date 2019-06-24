Fried chicken is the perfect summer comfort food. It's great for serving at picnics, cookouts or any warm-weather get together because it's easy to eat, quick to prepare and an all around crowd-pleaser. Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Marcus Samuelsson is revealing the recipe for his famous fried yardbird and turns the leftovers into two other delicious dishes! He shows us how to fry up perfect crispy chicken, make barbecue chicken sandwiches and prepare an Asian-inspired chicken noodle soup.

The great New Orleans Chef Leah Chase said to Julia Child, "I don't care where you're from or who you are. There's nothing like a good piece of fried chicken." I couldn't agree more! My signature fried chicken is moist, crispy, flavorful and satisfying.

This lunch favorite is just plain delicious. I love the barbecue feel you get from the tangy Red Stripe sauce and layers of texture from the crunchy slaw and crispy chicken.

I love this soup because it's full of flavor, easy to prepare and incorporates crunchy fried chicken for an unexpected textural surprise.

