Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Marcus Samuelsson is joining TODAY to cook up a few of his favorite summery recipes. He shows us how to make grilled pork chops with peanut-bacon sauce and spicy grilled street corn.

The smokiness of the bacon and toasty notes of the peanuts in the sauce are the perfect complement to the juicy pork chops. It's an unexpected flavor combination that will definitely impress.

I like to give Mexican street corn a little Ethiopian flavor with berbere spice. It adds a complexity to the corn and balances the rich flavor of the creamy mayo and nutty Parmesan cheese.

