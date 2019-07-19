Get the latest from TODAY

/ Source: TODAY
By Marcus Samuelsson

Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Marcus Samuelsson is joining TODAY to cook up a few of his favorite summery recipes. He shows us how to make grilled pork chops with peanut-bacon sauce and spicy grilled street corn.

Marcus Samuelsson's Jerk Peanut-Bacon Pork Chops
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Marcus Samuelsson's Jerk Peanut-Bacon Pork Chops

Marcus Samuelsson

The smokiness of the bacon and toasty notes of the peanuts in the sauce are the perfect complement to the juicy pork chops. It's an unexpected flavor combination that will definitely impress.

Marcus Samuelsson's El Barrio Street Corn
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Marcus Samuelsson's El Barrio Street Corn

Marcus Samuelsson

I like to give Mexican street corn a little Ethiopian flavor with berbere spice. It adds a complexity to the corn and balances the rich flavor of the creamy mayo and nutty Parmesan cheese.

Marcus Samuelsson