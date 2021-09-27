Marcus Samuelsson makes meatballs pomodoro, then uses the leftovers in subs

Meatballs are hands-down one of the best make-ahead foods ever. They're easy to prepare, quick to cook, freeze beautifully and can be served so many ways. Chef Marcus Samuelsson is joining TODAY to share one of his favorite meatball recipes — made with chicken and beef — in fresh pomodoro sauce and shows how to serve them on hero rolls covered in melty mozzarella cheese.

This is a wonderful comfort dish that is fun to make with the kids and is simple enough to make on any weeknight for the family to enjoy. The next day, it can be enjoyed reheated with pasta or as a sub.

I love this recipe because it's a great, quick leftover meatball recipe that works for lunch or dinner. It's saucy, rich and always satisfying.

