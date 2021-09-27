IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Listen now: Hoda’s ‘Making Space’ for grace with Anne Lamott

Marcus Samuelsson makes meatballs pomodoro, then uses the leftovers in subs

Meatballs might be the ultimate make-ahead food.

Try these tasty meatballs from Marcus Samuelsson

Sept. 27, 202104:19
/ Source: TODAY
By Marcus Samuelsson

Meatballs are hands-down one of the best make-ahead foods ever. They're easy to prepare, quick to cook, freeze beautifully and can be served so many ways. Chef Marcus Samuelsson is joining TODAY to share one of his favorite meatball recipes — made with chicken and beef — in fresh pomodoro sauce and shows how to serve them on hero rolls covered in melty mozzarella cheese.

Meatballs Pomodoro
Angela Bankhead / Samuelsson Group
Get The Recipe

Meatballs Pomodoro

Marcus Samuelsson

This is a wonderful comfort dish that is fun to make with the kids and is simple enough to make on any weeknight for the family to enjoy. The next day, it can be enjoyed reheated with pasta or as a sub.

Meatball Sub
Casey Giltner / Samuelsson Group
Get The Recipe

Meatball Sub

Marcus Samuelsson

I love this recipe because it's a great, quick leftover meatball recipe that works for lunch or dinner. It's saucy, rich and always satisfying.

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these:

Marcus Samuelsson's Meatballs with Ragu and Ricotta
Shutterstock
Get The Recipe

Marcus Samuelsson's Meatballs with Ragu and Ricotta

Marcus Samuelsson
Sunday Roast Chicken with Chickpeas and Couscous
Angie Mosier
Get The Recipe

Sunday Roast Chicken with Chickpeas and Couscous

Marcus Samuelsson
Marcus Samuelsson