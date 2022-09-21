IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Marcella Valladolid's Mexican family recipes: Chicken flautas, chile-lime chips with guac

Marcela Valladolid shares her family-favorite recipes for chicken flautas and homemade chips and guac.
By Marcela Valladolid

Celebrity chef and television personality Marcella Valladolid is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to whip us a couple of her favorite Mexican family recipes that are perfect for any occasion. She shows us how to make cheesy chicken flautas with pico de gallo and fresh guacamole with homemade chile-lime tortilla chips.

Flautas de Pollo con Pico de Gallo
Flautas de Pollo con Pico de Gallo

Marcela Valladolid

Tio Antonio, my older brother and Tia Lisa are always ready to lend a hand in the kitchen. Tia Lisa comes from an Italian family and always adds in Italian cheeses, such as Parmesan and mozzarella, to her flautas.

Chile-Lime Chips with Guacamole
Chile-Lime Chips with Guacamole

Marcela Valladolid

Isabella is the first-born of all my cousins, while Daniella is the straight shooter who tells it how it is. They love making guac and chips when their friends come over!

