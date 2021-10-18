Halloween candy sales are booming. Here are the most popular candies in your state

Spooky season is upon us — and it appears that Americans are gearing up for an epic Halloween celebration this year.

According to CandyStore.com, Halloween chocolate and candy sales have hit $324 million so far this year, which is an increase of 48% compared to the same time period in 2020 — and an increase of 59.8% since 2019. That means not only are candy sales back to normal, but they're booming. But it's not just candy, Halloween gear — everything from costumes to decor — have increased 26.9% versus the same time period in 2020, according to data gathered over an eight-week period ending October 4.

But what kind of candy is everyone stocking up on? The answer varies in different areas of the country, but certain Halloween treats seem to reign supreme nationwide. According to sales data, some of the most popular candies are Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Skittles, and M&Ms.

While these are generally classics and don’t come as much of a surprise, regionally there are a few candy curve balls. CandyStore’s interactive map of the United States shows that in North Dakota, it’s Hot Tamales that are, well, hot, while New Mexico is all about the Jolly Rancher. Louisiana loves Lemonheads and Wisconsin is partial to the Butterfinger.