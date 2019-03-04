Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 4, 2019, 9:23 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lyn Mettler

It's a survival story with a spicy twist.

An Oregon man was stranded in the snow for five days after his car became stuck on a remote road — and all he had with him was his dog and a handful of Taco Bell's Border Fire hot sauce packets.

Snowmobilers in the area discovered Jeremy Taylor, 36, of Sunriver, Oregon, on Friday after the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office issued a missing person's report on Feb. 27. The sheriff's office then sent a rescue SnowCat to the area to evacuate Taylor and his dog, Ally.

The officers reported that Taylor was in good condition, but very, very hungry after being stuck for so long without any real food. Though tasty, Taco Bell's hot sauces are calorie free.

Deschutes County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's department added that staying warm would have been the biggest challenge for Taylor and his dog, but he was able to keep warm by periodically starting up his vehicle. Taylor also told law enforcement officials that he cuddled up with his faith furry companion, too.

Initially, Taylor tried to hike away from the car, using the ski rack on the top of his car as snowshoes, but he soon abandoned that effort after realizing that his dog wouldn't be able to make it through the deep snow.

The Taco Bell Fire Sauce packets, which have ingredients like tomato puree, vinegar and jalapeno peppers, contain 65 milligrams of sodium and 2 percent of the recommended dietary allowance of Vitamin A, according to NBC News health and nutrition editor Madelyn Fernstrom. "From a metabolic point of view, five days is not life-threatening for calories," she told TODAY Food, noting that humans can live between three to eight weeks without eating anything.

"And while 'hot' sauce sounds like it could somehow raise his body temperature, this is not true," she added. "But these packets might have provided a mental boost for him, to maintain a positive attitude."

In a response to a post on Facebook where Taylor shared that he and his dog were safe and that they "got lucky," he also commented that "Taco Bell fire sauce saves lives."

When reached via email, a rep for Taco Bell told TODAY that the chain is looking forward to sending him some goodies ... and that includes plenty of sauce. "I can confirm that we've been in contact with Jeremy. We're happy to hear both him and Ally are safe and well," the rep said. "In addition to the care package in route to Jeremy, we're also providing him Taco Bell for a full year — and of course all the Fire Sauce that comes along with it. "