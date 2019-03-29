Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 29, 2019, 6:30 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

First, there was the 18-karat gold, diamond-studded Bling Mac. Then there was the Big Mac birthday coin collection.

And now, the Big Mac in space ... but McDonald's didn't send it there.

But who on earth would take the time to meticulously calculate a burger's launch into outer space and track its descent for miles? Meet Tom Stanniland, a British YouTuber known by his 2.7 million followers as "Killem."

The goal of his mission wasn't just to launch said burger into space, but to be able to actually eat a burger that had breached earth's atmosphere.

"I’ve seen people send stuff to space but no one ever sent a burger to space, so I wanted to be the first to give it a go! It took a couple of weeks of preparation, to make sure we had everything exactly how it needed to be," Stanniland told TODAY Food.

With a precise plan that involved a weather balloon, four canisters of helium, a GoPro camera, one Big Mac (of course) and a little super glue, the burger was on its way to becoming the Neil Armstrong of fast food.

Stanniland fastened the burger to a polystyrene box with the glue. He made sure to tell his viewers that he left one part of the burger totally unglued so he would be able to eat it upon its return ... if it returned.

"If this thing works, it's going to be a miracle. There's so many things that can go wrong," an eager Stanniland said.

In addition to facing unearthly temperatures, the GoPro could easily freeze or overheat, Stanniland explained. The string could snap, the balloon could pop, or the tracker could stop working — which would mean he wouldn't be able to find his food ever again.

In addition to these risk factors, the burger was left completely exposed to the elements: sun, clouds, stratosphere, birds, airplanes ... you get the idea.

After one failed test, Stanniland launched the balloon-burger successfully into the sky.

It disappeared, as did all traces of it on his professional tracker. But after one restless night, Stanniland received a call from a training facility for the Colchester United football league, a three-hour drive from his house.

The Big Mac had landed.

Stanniland and his crew raced to the field where a groundskeeper had found the peculiar vessel holding an only slightly dilapidated burger.

"It's been outside, so it's a bit crumbly," Stanniland said of the Big Mac — the burger's unglued side looked like it had been pecked by a bird or two.

Determined to complete the mission, Stanniland took a bite.

"That's not nice," Stanniland said in the video. He explained to TODAY that "it tasted like a burger should taste, but very, very dry. I had to chew for about two minutes and force it down. I wouldn’t recommend it to anybody!"

"I've eaten a burger from space. There we are. That's it. The end," he said.

In response to Stanniland's successful space launch of the first Big Mac, McDonald's UK tweeted, "We always knew the Big Mac was out of this world."

According to this YouTuber, however, it sure didn't taste like it.