Man live-tweets his overnight stay at Waffle House after losing bet

We’ve all made a bad bet or two — but when journalist Lee Sanderlin came in last place in a fantasy football league, he found himself stuck at a Mississippi Waffle House for 24 hours.

According to the terms of his deal, he was able to shave off an hour of time for each waffle he ate. Sanderlin chronicled his experience in a hilarious Twitter thread, which promptly went viral.

The challenge began on Thursday, when Sanderlin arrived at the restaurant at 4:07 p.m. CST and ordered two waffles "to start."

I am coming to you live from a Brandon, Mississippi Waffle House. I, a total loser, came in last place in my fantasy football league. As punishment, I spend 24 hours in a Waffle House. Every waffle I eat shaves an hour off the clock. It’s 4:07 Central. pic.twitter.com/oRugzU7rQT — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

After an hour and a half, Sanderlin had consumed four waffles, which left him in "immense discomfort."

1:10 into it. Two more waffles and one human who is dead on the inside pic.twitter.com/zf0jeklKq1 — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

The thread chronicled the next several hours he spent in the Waffle House. He stayed in the establishment overnight (no sleeping!) and ate nine waffles in total during his 15 hours at the restaurant, only leaving to charge his phone in the car or throw up outside the restaurant to "rally" and make space for more waffles.

Quitters never win and winners never quit pic.twitter.com/qrTXPcQvoM — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021

In one message, he said he was "Full of waffles but devoid of life."

Full of waffles but devoid of life — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021

Sanderlin also included some details about the other Waffle House patrons he spoke with, including "two kind Mississippians" who gave him some Rolaids, a pair of children who played with the restaurant's sound system and a diner who let Sanderlin know that they had a Taser in their back pocket. Sanderlin also shared his interactions with Waffle House staff, who had doubted his ability to complete the challenge.

We’ve entered peak boredom hours. All the staff went out for their smoke breaks. This Waffle House doesn’t feel like a waffle home with no one here pic.twitter.com/jv2epLvvvi — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021

Sanderlin finally left the restaurant at 7 a.m. CST on Friday morning, announcing that he would "never" eat a waffle again.

"This was horrible and I recommend no one ever do this," he concluded.

While Sanderlin might not recommend the activity to anyone else, Twitter users closely followed the saga. One woman even went to the restaurant to take a selfie with him; another asked if he would return for a photo.

Others said Sanderlin had inspired them to get their own Waffle House waffles.

There's a Waffle House outside my hotel. I think I'll go have a waffle in tribute to you... pic.twitter.com/hIFGCJOUhg — Atlanta Beaneater (@ABeaneater) June 18, 2021

Most were simply awed by Sanderlin's patience and the amount of waffles that he was able to consume, calling him "truly inspiring" and suggesting that Tom Hanks portray him in an eventual movie adaptation.

"After all the awful events of 2020 and already in 2021, I tip my hat to you for bringing some joy to the world," wrote one woman. "Thank you, and congrats for making it out of Waffle House alive and, mostly, well."

