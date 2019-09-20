Some people will go to extreme lengths to save a beloved food item from being gobbled up — even if that means risking the wrath of a loved one.

Stacey Lowe, a mom from Bridgend, Wales, was recently shocked to find out Dave Williams, her husband-to-be, decided to make sure that she wouldn't be able to nibble on any of his chocolate stash by installing a safe in their fridge.

On Sept. 12, Lowe took to Facebook to rant (in a lighthearted yet expletive-filled post) about her man's drastic measure to keep her away from his treats.

Stacey Lowe, a mom from Wales, was shocked to find that her husband had locked away his chocolate stash in a fridge safe. Mercury Press & Media via Caters

"So this is what it has come too! You buy a house together, have a child together, get engaged, are planning a wedding and doing your house up and this happens," Lowe, who welcomed a baby girl in April 2018, wrote to friends and followers along with a picture of the fridge lockbox. After playfully calling her beloved an "arsehole," Lowe continued, "Anyone want him? Surely this is breakup material right?!

According to Lowe, Williams had purchased a clear, plastic safe from Amazon and installed it in their fridge. Inside it, there was no money, nor any family heirlooms ... just a few packages and bars of chocolate Williams wanted all to himself.

In just a week, Lowe's post has accumulated over 115,000 comments and 60,000 shares.

The special locker can be used in any standard refrigerator with the right space. Mercury Press & Media via Caters

Many people praised Williams for his crafty solution.

"This is genius," someone commented.

"I'll be getting one of these," another person wrote.

One woman made a humorous suggestion, saying, "I’d be putting something else under lock and key if I were you."

Hundreds of commenters admitted the invention would be a great way to keep kids out of any special sweets being stored in the fridge. But plenty of others sided with Lowe.

"I think the fact that you can see through it makes it even more of a slap in the face," wrote one person.

Despite the endless comments praising Williams' idea (or just the box itself), Lowe told the Mercury Press that the stunt was truly all in good fun and gave her a good laugh.

Stacey Lowe and her fiance Dave Williams welcomed a daughter in April 2018. They are both self-proclaimed chocoholics. Mercury Press & Media via Caters

"I put it up for family and friends to have a giggle as everyone knows I'm a chocoholic and as soon as I eat mine I end up eating his in the early hours in the morning when I go and get the baby a bottle," she said.

However, when Williams began noticing that his chocolate stash was dwindling away each night when he returned from work, he decided to take some real action. The safe, which allows users to lock away items using any three-digit combination code, he purchased retails for $39.99 on Amazon.

"I am able to go to work knowing my chocolate is now safe from Stacey thanks to my safe," Williams said.

At least he didn't stash Brussels sprouts in the chocolate — that would have been a much crueler prank. Despite her fiancé's newfound peace of mind, Lowe is determined to persevere, crack the code and have her way with his forbidden sweets.

"He has thrown out the instructions thinking he is clever so I'm going to Google it," Lowe said. "I will eventually get in there and not tell him and slowly start to take little bits and maybe start to slowly put random things in there as well."