Comedian finds shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch, internet explodes

Ah, it's morning and time to pour a nice bowl of sweet Cinnamon Toast Crunch. But then, what's that? Is it a sugar cluster? A misguided square? No. It's a shrimp tail — an empty shrimp tail coated in toasty bits.

At least that's what Jensen Karp, the Los Angeles-based comedian, writer and dad, claims he discovered Monday. Along with the shellfish remains that somehow swam into his box of cereal, Karp claimed to also find little black specks resembling rat droppings and some green pea-sized thing.

Ummmm @CTCSquares - why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

According to Karp, he and his wife, former "Boy Meets World" star Danielle Fishel, purchased a family pack of the cereal at a Costco in Woodland Hills, California. He found the alleged shrimp tails in one of the bags ... after he ate a bowl of the stuff. In shock, Karp inspected the cereal further with the help of Fishel, who he said "has a stronger stomach" than he. The other bag looked like it was taped up with clear packing tape and had what appeared to be a loose string of dental floss inside, the photos of which Karp also posted to Twitter.

We'll give you a minute.

So what happened? Did an unfortunate fluke (seafood pun intended) go unnoticed at the General Mills manufacturing facility? Did some creepy customer take advantage of Costco's accommodating return policy (yes, the big box store even accepted a 13-year-old frozen fish)? Or could this be yet another Blue Bell ice cream licking scenario in which perpetrator was not caught on camera and prosecuted?

When Karp took to Twitter and asked the company what occurred, the answers were not what he expected. At first the brand's social media team offered him a replacement box, to which he politely replied, "GUYS - I am not sure I'm ready for another box!"