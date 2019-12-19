This man ate at Chick-fil-A for 114 days straight – except Sundays, of course

Chick-fil-A has a seriously devout fanbase but one chicken sandwich lover just took his dedication to new heights.

Realtor and self-proclaimed Chick-fil-A fanatic Mark Mendenhall of San Diego, California, recently accomplished a personal challenge he set for himself: to dine at Chick-fil-A every single day (except on Sundays when the chain is closed) for 105 days. Mendenhall said he's always loved Chick-fil-A's food, but became a true regular because of the exceptional customer service at the Carmel Mountain Ranch location.

For this reason, when Mendenhall decided to eat at Chick-fil-A six times a week for nearly four months, he vowed to only visit his local haunt. His favorite order includes the original chicken sandwich, fries and Diet Coke, according to his Instagram.

"We love Mark’s enthusiasm for Chick-fil-A, and we’re grateful to have guests like him who choose to dine with us so frequently,” Mike Weeks, the local franchise operator of Chick-fil-A at Carmel Mountain, told TODAY Food. "It’s been our pleasure to serve Mark and all of our San Diego community."

Mendenhall was inspired to take on the challenge after reading about a man in Georgia who set a record of eating at the chicken chain for 100 days (excluding Sundays). A Chick-fil-A spokesperson told TODAY that the corporation does not keep track of these types of milestones, so any records are self reported or tracked by local restaurant owners.

Regardless, Mendenhall forged his way through many a sandwich, ticking off at least one family member in his relentless pursuit of deep-fried glory.

To ensure he could make it out to eat Monday through Saturday, Mendenhall made some sacrifices. His wife Laura told KGTV that she was less enthused about her husband's fast-food goal. Her least favorite part of Mendenhall's mission occurred when he snuck away from their family vacation at Disneyland to drive 89 miles back to the Carmel Mountain Ranch Chick-fil-A for lunch.

Now that's commitment.

To document his journey, Mendenhall, who earned the nickname "Mayor of Chick-fil-A" from his restaurant's team, began to post photos celebrating each day on the Instagram account @MayorOfCFA. Though he began the challenge earlier this fall, the posts showcasing his journey first flooded Instagram on Oct. 5, when he posted the first 28 days of his challenge.

On Dec. 5, Mendenhall completed his 105-day challenge with a Spirt Night at ... where else? Chick-fil-A! The evening's proceeds were donated to a charity called Adopt a Family.