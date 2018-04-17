Mamrie Hart shakes up fresh and creative cocktails to get your happy hour buzzing

share tweet email

Comedian, author and star of YouTube show "You Deserve A Drink," Mamrie Hart is stopping by TODAY to share a few of her signature cocktails — as always, with a funny story behind each. She shows us how to mix up a tea-infused vodka cocktail that's perfect for royal wedding watching and a fizzy gin and tangerine drink to make you feel fancy.

"This classy cocktail pays homage to a giant champagne-glass hot tub from a commercial for a romantic resort I was obsessed with when I was 6 years old," says Hart. "At the time it seemed like the height of opulence."

Enjoy your tea and a tipple too with this lovely earl grey-infused cocktail perfect for late-afternoon sipping.

If you like those delicious drink recipes, you should also try these: